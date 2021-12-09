Join us today for a free live webinar

Join Powersports Business editor in chief Dave McMahon at 2:00 p.m. Central on Thursday, Dec. 9 as we break down the Q3 2021 Powersports Business/BMO Capital Markets Dealer Survey in the latest live webinar in the 2021 Online Learning Series. Dealers from 37 states and four Canadian provinces participated in the online survey, and we hope to reach that many states in attendance for the live webinar.

As always, registration is free. Click the link below to register.

https://www.bigmarker.com/epg-media-llc/Q3-2021-Dealer-Survey-Results-Webinar

With the most recently completed quarter in the books, we’ll look at a host of national average metrics, from top dealership OEM market share leaders among the survey takers to product segments offered at dealerships to business conditions in all five profit centers and more.

As always, attending dealers can participate in the webinar live polls that will provide insight into how retail trends are fairing among dealers who attend the live webinars. Complete poll results are provided to all participants following the webinar.

Can’t make it? Register now anyway and receive a link to a recording of the webinar to view at your leisure.

The 2021 Powersports Business Online Learning Series is sponsored by National Powersport Auctions (NPA), McGraw Powersports and CFMOTO.

