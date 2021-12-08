Webinar live poll reveals dealership lead management trends

The latest Powersports Business Custom Webinar with Beyond Creative/Dealer Lead Pro founder Joe Iribarren revealed that among the dealer attendees of the live webinar, the majority have a plan in place to nurture “buy-now” leads, with others seeking expertise, which is why the joined the webinar.

Iribarren was joined on the webinar by many dealer attendees of the inaugural Powersports Business Accelerate Conference, where he found success as a sponsor of the first-year event.

When asked during a live poll “Do you currently have a plan in place to nurture "buy-now" leads?” a total of 67% of dealer attendee said yes, with 33% responding no.

When asked “How does your dealership currently handle internet lead follow-up (Lead Management/BDC)?” the results were as follows:

Someone from our staff is solely dedicated to web leads - 26%

Our sales team handles all of the follow-up - 68%

We outsource it to a third-party vendor - 0%

Other - 5%

