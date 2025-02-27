LeadHelm, a digital lead management company, recently sent a press release noting how its software, developed and supported by industry experts, is “paving the way” for powersports dealerships to achieve success with online leads.

The release states that it is led by veterans John Greene and Scott Fischer of Scott Fischer Enterprises, who bring a collective 40-plus years of experience owning and operating dealerships nationwide. These two were among the first to crack the digital sales code and begin consulting others.

“Many serious buyers browse online first, and we noticed that many dealerships in our industry were struggling to convert these digital leads into sales,” said Scott Fischer, visionary co-founder of LeadHelm. “We found a way to be successful and began consulting others. Then, to gain efficiency, we developed our digital lead conversion software. As we built out this technology to optimize the digital sales process, we realized it wouldn’t be a one-size-fits-all solution, and our expertise needed to be part of the service. That led us to our current service model, which provides various degrees of support and software to meet each dealerships’ unique needs.”

LeadHelm offers three service plans:

Done for You: This option is similar to an outsourced Business Development Center (BDC) specializing in the digital sales process.

Done with You: Under this level of service, LeadHelm provides 90 days of full support and will gradually transition the lead management process to the dealership.

Done by You: This level of service allows dealerships to take control and drive success independently, with expert training and an onboarding boot camp for the LeadHelm software.



The LeadHelm software also helps streamline communication with online consumers and integrates with select Customer Relationship Management (CRM) programs. Its innovative design evaluates the most important analytics so sales teams can devote their energy to the hottest leads.