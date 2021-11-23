EICMA: Brembo reveals GP4-MINI caliper for younger riders

On the occasion of EICMA in Milan, Brembo is presenting its latest innovations for the world of motorcycles, also adopting a strategy aimed at reducing the environmental impact of friction materials dedicated to two wheels.

Brembo announced that thanks to its close collaboration with SBS Friction, it will replace the entire range of Aftermarket brake pads by 2024.

For fans of the new power cruisers, Brembo also presents a braking system designed for the Sportster S, recently launched by Harley-Davidson.

The new components reflect the hallmarks of Brembo brake systems: performance, light weight and style.

For enthusiasts, the Brembo UPGRADE program has been created, which uses a unique language and style to guide motorcyclists in the choice of the most suitable braking components and thus achieve the best solutions for their vehicle.

The four product lines to choose from in the Brembo UPGRADE Moto range are Custom, Road, Offroad, Racing. These four options guarantee a wide range of solutions that are able to meet the needs of those who want to upgrade their own system for a sportier performance, improved safety or simply to give their own vehicle a unique and personal style.

For young riders there is the new GP4-MINI caliper, designed specifically for bikes used on the track by the upcoming generations, who are racing to become the riders of the future, tackling international circuits with the same technologies used in the higher categories.

For young riders there is the new GP4-MINI caliper, designed specifically for motorbikes used on the track by the upcoming generations, who are racing to become the riders of the future, tackling international circuits with the same technologies used in the higher categories.

The new GP4-MINI joins the GP4 family of brake calipers, the ultimate expression of which is used in MotoGP and which also includes the GP4-RS cast monobloc Brembo caliper; the GP4-RR billet monobloc caliper for racing applications only; the GP4-RX billet two-piece caliper and the GP4-MS, which combines billet machining with monobloc technology for road use.

In addition, on the occasion of its 60th anniversary last May, Brembo unveiled a concept of brake caliper, the New G Sessanta, which is inspired by the first motorcycle brake caliper produced by the company and embodies the new mobility vision of the future. Today at EICMA, Brembo is displaying a physical version of the concept produced for the occasion.

Advertisement

The innovations presented at EICMA fully embrace the company's mission to become a "solution provider", integrating its products and services into high value-added and increasingly sustainable solutions.