Brembo continues to invest in motorcycle segment with expansion

Brembo, a braking systems manufacturer, has opened its first production site in Thailand. The investment, totaling about 43 million USD, reflects the group’s strategy to expand its industrial presence globally and allows Brembo to seize new growth opportunities in the Southeast Asian region.

The new site will manufacture braking systems for motorcycle manufacturers in Thailand, starting with European and American producers. The production site will be located in the motorcycle industry hub of the country, the Rayong province, south of the capital Bangkok. Once fully operational, the Brembo site will employ around 150 people.

“The opening of the new production site in Thailand is a crucial step in our global expansion strategy,” says Daniele Schillaci, CEO of Brembo. “We strengthen our position in the key two-wheeler segment and consolidate Brembo’s role as a Solution Provider for our customers operating in the country. With this investment, we lay the groundwork for further developments of our business in the ASEAN region.”

On February 16, the local groundbreaking ceremony marked the commencement of construction work. The site is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2025 and will be almost 56,000 square feet on about three acres, expandable up to 311,000 square feet to facilitate future expansions.

This project complements Brembo’s recent investments in the motorcycle market, including the acquisitions of SBS Friction in Denmark and J.Juan in Spain between 2020 and 2021. These acquisitions have enabled the Group to enhance its product offerings dedicated to two-wheelers. The motorcycle business currently accounts for approximately 13 percent of Brembo’s overall revenues.