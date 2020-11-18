Brembo adds brake pad company to portfolio

Brembo has signed an agreement for the acquisition of a 100% stake in SBS Friction A/S, a Danish company that develops and manufactures sintered and organic material brake pads for motorcycles.

The transaction will allow the integration of such a strategic component as brake pads in Brembo’s current product range, with particular attention to the environment, and further strengthening Brembo’s leadership in the motorcycle sector.

This acquisition is in line with Brembo’s new mission to become a respected solution provider, with a view to meeting the new sustainable mobility paradigms and offering the best driving experience.

“We are particularly glad to welcome SBS Friction in our Group,” said Alberto Bombassei, chairman of Italy-based Brembo. “Despite the highly complex market context, Brembo has maintained its natural propensity to invest in innovation. This acquisition is an important step in our strategy: it enables us to integrate even more specific competences in a key sector, to further strengthen our range of ‘made-in-Brembo’ solutions for the benefit of our customers.”

“Brembo has long been a trustworthy partner that knows the value of SBS Friction’s technological knowhow and its strong niche position,” said Peter Eriksen Jensen, chairman of SBS Group. “We are pleased that SBS Friction will get a strong, long-term, industrial owner who will support the company’s continued development. The transaction is a good solution for SBS Group, SBS Friction, the employees, and the city of Svendborg."

The transaction entails a consideration of 224 million Danish Kroner, equal to approximately €30 million, which will be paid using available cash, and is subject to the customary adjustment mechanisms as for similar transactions. Enterprise Value is 300 million Danish Kroner, equal to about €40.3 million. The agreement is expected to be finalized in the first quarter of 2021.