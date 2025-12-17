Lyndall Brakes posts eighth straight year of double-digit growth

Lyndall Brakes continues to build momentum, announcing its eighth consecutive year of double-digit, year-over-year growth as the U.S. manufacturer doubles down on innovation, expansion and American-made performance for the V-twin market.

Lyndall Brakes co-founder Paul Kittrell Jr. explains the differences between its Z Plus, Gold Plus, and Xtreme brake pads. (Photos: Lyndall Brakes/YouTube)

Company leadership credits the sustained run to a multi-year strategy focused on aggressive product development, manufacturing investment and operational scale. Over the past eight years, Lyndall has accelerated R&D across nearly every product category — especially its core wheels and brakes — rolling out lightweight wheel designs and optimized metallic brake pad compounds built for both everyday riders and competitive motorsports.

At the same time, Lyndall has continued refining its existing lineup with improved formulations, expanded fitment options and tighter production tolerances to deliver consistent braking performance across its catalog.

Lyndall says it has adopted next-generation friction materials for its high-performance motorcycle brake discs, including JFE410DB-ER, a specialized, low-carbon martensitic stainless steel developed by JFE Steel.

To support rising demand, the company says it has expanded into new operational and distribution locations, helping shorten lead times and strengthen connections with dealers and customers. Those moves have been paired with investments in advanced manufacturing equipment and automation to boost capacity while maintaining quality standards.

Material science has also played a role in Lyndall’s growth. The company has adopted next-generation friction materials, including JFE410DB-ER, a specialized, low-carbon martensitic stainless steel developed by JFE Steel for high-performance motorcycle brake discs, and lightweight alloys designed to push performance and durability further in the global powersports market.

Lyndall says it has also expanded its workforce across engineering, production, customer support, sales and marketing, adding expertise and improving speed to market.

Looking ahead, Lyndall Brakes plans to continue its growth trajectory with further market expansion, next-generation technologies and deeper partnerships across the powersports industry.