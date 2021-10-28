Volcon releases customizable rider app for Grunt model

Volcon Inc., also known as Volcon ePowersports, has announced the Phase I release of its mobile app for Apple iOS and Android devices.

Phase I includes a three screen-mode showcasing a customizable riding dashboard, statistical data about the motorcycle, or a detailed terrain map showing elevation changes. Grunt owners may now attach their phones directly to their motorcycle to use the app as the digital dashboard or delve into the other functionalities to enhance their riding experience.

The Volcon app will allow a rider’s phone to display a wealth of information including speed, motor RPMs, battery state of charge, current drive mode, and a compass to keep the adventure headed in the right direction. Connected via Bluetooth to the proprietary onboard Vehicle Control Unit (VCU), the motorcycle pushes live or archived information from the bike to the app. A rider’s mobile phone can be easily secured to the Grunt via commonly available aftermarket accessories and can be controlled by a built-in D-Pad (directional thumb-controlled pad) on the Grunt motorcycle.

There is no additional cost for any of this functionality and the Volcon app is free.

Future Volcon app rollouts are expected to include:

• Parental Controls:

• Geo-fencing for children to ride in that disables the vehicle beyond a certain designated boundary

• Speed control

• Spill and crash detection

• Volcon Off-Road Community:

• Discover new places to ride

• Record and share your experiences

• Share photos and videos

• Connect with other Volcon owners

• Integrated navigation

• Linking of multiple vehicles to one app user interface

• Live over-the-air (OTA) software updates

• Integration into all forthcoming vehicles, including the Runt, Stag and Beast.

Last month Volcon announced it had begun shipments of the Grunt model to its customers.

Volcon CEO Jordan Davis will also be the feature of Powersports Business’ Get To Know section in the November edition, so keep an eye out for future coverage on the company’s direction.

Advertisement