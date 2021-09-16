Volcon begins shipment of electric Grunt off-road motorcycles

The first Grunt electric off-road motorcycles have been shipped by Texas-based Volcon ePowersports, and development of the brand's electric youth bikes and UTVs will soon follow, the company announced this week.

Volcon announced the planned existance of the Grunt in October of 2020, and soonthereafter followed with unveiling of plans for the smaller Runt last February.

Volcon ePowersports Achieves Major Milestone by Shipping First Grunt Models to Customers

AUSTIN, Texas (September 15, 2021) – Volcon, the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, today celebrated the first customer shipments of their inaugural product, the Grunt off-road motorcycle. From their factory facilities near Austin, Texas, shipments have now commenced to carry out delivery of Grunt models throughout the United States and Latin America, to fulfill the pre-order queue.

“The entire team has worked exceptionally hard to bring the Grunt to market, spending nights and weekends devoted to delivering on a very demanding manufacturing timeline. I want to thank the entire team, from our engineers and technicians to our office staff, designers, and factory teams, for all their hard work. I’m humbled to be a part of this outstanding team and the work they’re doing,” said Jordan Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Volcon. “There’s no doubt in our minds that our customers are going to love the Grunt when it arrives at their doorstep. We look forward to being a part of their journey from petrol power to electrification as they enjoy their bikes for years to come.”

The Grunt, Volcon’s first two-wheeled, all-electric, off-road motorcycle, is the perfect companion for outdoor adventure and exploration. It’s an easy-to-ride, all-terrain motorcycle designed for nimble utility and family fun. With a low seat height of 32 inches and a low-slung center of gravity, the Grunt is accessible to anyone who has ridden a bicycle, with no motorcycle experience required to enjoy. Whether used for work or play, the Volcon Grunt offers powerful torque and near-silent, electric performance fitting for the 21st Century.

In addition to the Grunt, upcoming Volcon products include the Runt – a child-friendly, smaller-sized companion to the Grunt – as well as four-wheeled, side-by-side Stag and Beast UTV models expected to come in the second half of 2022 and late 2023, respectively.

About Volcon

Volcon Inc. is the first all-electric, off-road powersports company. Based in Round Rock, Texas, Volcon joins many major electric vehicle manufacturers near Austin, Texas, an area that is poised to become the electric vehicle capital of the world.

Volcon was founded with the mission to enhance the outdoor experience while reducing the industry’s environmental footprint so that adventurers and workers alike can enjoy the outdoors and preserve it for generations to come.

For more information, please visit www.volcon.com.