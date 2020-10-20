Behind CEO Leisner, Volcon launches electric off-road bike called the Grunt

Here’s an email we didn’t expect to see land across the editor’s desk this week:

New All-Electric Powersports Company Volcon Inc. Launches with Two and Four-Wheeled Vehicles in Development

Powersports veteran Andrew Leisner appointed CEO

First two-wheeled model scheduled for customer deliveries in Spring 2021, followed by two and four-seat side-by-side sport and utility offerings

Made in the U.S.A in the greater Austin, Texas area

The battery pack is hot-swappable and the Grunt is capable of a 100-mile range. Pricing for the Grunt will start at $5,995 (MSRP).

AUSTIN, TEXAS – October 20, 2020 – Volcon Inc., the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, was officially launched today, along with its initial lineup of two and four-wheeled electric, off-road adventure and utility vehicles.

Volcon products will focus on providing fun, family off-road adventures, backcountry sportsman exploration and practical utility.

Andrew Leisner has been appointed CEO of Volcon, and brings nearly 25 years of executive experience in the powersports industry to this role. Leisner was previously Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Bonnier Motorcycle Group, the world’s largest powersports media company. He has also been a three-term, industry-elected Board Member for the Motorcycle Industry Council, the not-for-profit association supporting the powersports industry in America.

“Volcon was quickly funded with an oversubscribed seed round, confirming the enthusiasm for the category,” said Leisner. “Having grown up riding with my father and continuing that tradition on motorcycles and UTVs with my daughters, I am excited to help lead the evolution of the powersports industry with electric vehicles that enhance the outdoor experience while reducing our environmental footprint for future generations. Thanks to companies like Tesla, the electrification of the powersports industry is no longer a question of if, but when, and Volcon is positioning itself to play a substantial role in this rapidly changing environment.”

Bruce Riggs has been selected to serve as COO of Volcon. Riggs has held executive quality and operational roles at several global technology brands, including Dell, Compaq, Quanta, Gateway and Compal Electronics. He has since bridged this expertise to the electric vehicle industry, first with Texas-based, NASDAQ-listed AYRO Inc., where he held the title of Chief Operations and Quality, and now Volcon.

The company’s first electrified off-road vehicle, named the “Grunt,” will be delivered to customers beginning in Spring 2021. The Grunt is an easy-to-ride, two-wheeled, all-terrain, off-road motorcycle designed for exploring the outdoors, serving as a nimble utility vehicle or for off-road, family fun. Recharging will be possible in only two hours with any household outlet. The battery pack is hot-swappable and the Grunt is capable of a 100-mile range. Pricing for the Grunt will start at $5,995 (MSRP).

The four-wheeled Stag and Beast models will follow in late 2021 into 2022, and will range from practical, low-maintenance utility vehicles to off-road, sport UTVs that rival the best of the currently available gas models. The electric nature of Volcon makes the vehicles easy to operate and reliable with almost no regular maintenance required. More family-oriented models are slated to be announced soon and, like all Volcon products, their nature will allow new consumers to enjoy the world of powersports.

All Volcon vehicles will be manufactured in the U.S.A. Product development is currently underway at a temporary production facility in Round Rock, Texas. Volcon is sourcing a permanent home in the greater Austin area, joining many major electric vehicle manufacturers, such as Tesla, Ayro and Hyliion in what is becoming the electric vehicle capital of the world. The complex will contain the company headquarters, research and development facilities, manufacturing lines, testing grounds and a customer experience center.

Volcon’s retail network will include a mixture of traditional and non-traditional distribution channels, comprising powersports dealers, outdoor retailers and direct-to-consumer options. Further details will be shared in the near future.