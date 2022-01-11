Volcon names COO

Volcon announced that Stephanie Davis has been appointed chief operating officer. In her new role, she will oversee logistics, supply chain, quality, and lead the company's undertaking to become a lean manufacturer with an eye to continuous improvement.

Davis has 25 years of manufacturing and production experience with companies like the Ingersoll-Rand Company, Bosch, Textron, and most recently, Horton Automatics.

Volcon's Dave Auringer and Kenny Cook helped get the Volcon launch underway at the Powersports Business Accelerate Conference in November at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta.

Having spent time in key roles at both E-Z-Go (Textron) and Club Car (Ingersoll-Rand), her background in electric powersports coupled with a strong lean manufacturing focus brings world-class capabilities to Volcon. She holds a BS in Electrical Engineering from Clemson and an MS and MBA from Southern New Hampshire University.

“We are excited for Stephanie to take on this major role at Volcon,” said Volcon CEO Jordan Davis (no relation). “Stephanie has already demonstrated leadership capabilities in executing strategies that are key to the success of a growing business, specifically in the area of increasing the capacity and quality of production line operations. Stephanie’s skill, expertise and approach to business will be a major asset to Volcon moving forward. As our campus continues to grow and production lines increase, having someone with Stephanie’s background will be key in keeping our operations running at full capacity.”

As 2022 ramps up, the Volcon team continues to build the category-defining motorcycle the Grunt in anticipation of completing direct-to-consumer shipments by Q1 of 2022. As the business transitions into a dealer-driven model, which now totals 33 dealers within two months of launch at the Powersports Business Accelerate Conference in Atlanta, the planned expansion into its Liberty Hill, Texas, location will be necessary to accommodate the influx of demand for the Volcon Stag, the company's planned first all-electric side-by-side and for future models to follow.

The current campus layout includes:

Building 1: Production, Assembly and Service

Building 2: Marketing, Sales, and Engineering

Building 3: Warehousing and Accounting

Advertisement

Building 4: Liberty Hill (Future Expansion)

Volcon’s Liberty Hill factory location will be situated on 70 acres in Northwest Austin, Texas, consisting of a vast trail network through a dense mix of cedar and oak trees that will soon become the company’s proving grounds. Along with a dry creek bed and running river, the property will serve as the perfect location to continually test and refine Volcon’s two and four-wheeled vehicles, while allowing the company to incorporate production feedback rapidly.