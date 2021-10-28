The sportiest Multistrada ever: Ducati unveils new V4 Pikes Peak (video)

The third episode of the Ducati World Première 2022 was dedicated by the Borgo Panigale-based manufacturer to the online reveal of the new Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, namely the model that best represents, since its debut in the range, the true essence of sportiness within the Ducati Multistrada V4 family. The Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak takes center-stage for a community of passionate enthusiasts as the sportiest and the most powerful Multistrada model in the whole crossover segment.

The excellent Multistrada V4 platform brings the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak to life . Performance, smoothness of operation and reliability offered by the V4 Granturismo engine, in tandem with the centralized weight, ease of handling, comfort for rider and passenger alike, state-of-the-art equipment and electronics, are cornerstones of the Multistrada V4 family. Starting from these solid foundations, the new V4 Pikes Peak was developed by introducing significant changes in terms of chassis set-up, premium ergonomics, electronic controls as well as numerous dedicated components, which give the bike a distinctly sportier attitude compared to the Multistrada V4. Ducati, once again, promises to delight a wide range of riders looking for the purest performance within the dual bikes’ universe.

The two elements that mainly identify this Pikes Peak version from an aesthetic and functional perspective, namely the 17” front wheel and the single-sided swingarm. The racing soul of the bike is intensified by the dedicated “Pikes Peak” livery, faithfully inspired both in colors and graphics by that of the Desmosedici GP ’21; even the number plates on both sides of the fuel tank contribute to highlight the deep link with the world of competitions.

With the aim to further emphasize its sporty-oriented attitude the new Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak comes with a wide range of components made of carbon fiber in addition to the Akrapovič titanium and carbon silencer (road-approved). Other distinctive aesthetic elements are the low smoked windscreen, Öhlins front fork anodized gold legs, two-tone Black and Red rear saddle embellished with the V4 logo and the Ducati Corse badge applied to the “beak”.

The chassis compartment of the new Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is part of the revolution. With the respect to the Multistrada V4, it has in fact been significantly revised. First and foremost, it has been developed around the 17” front wheel, which ensures the rider great precision and responsiveness. The new machine is fitted with sports road tires (sizes: 120/70 front; 190/55-17 rear) and mounts Marchesini forged aluminum rims, 5.95 lbs. (2.7 kg) lighter than those of the Multistrada V4 S, which make the dynamic behavior of the vehicle more effective and contribute to the reduction of the total weight amount of 8.81 lbs. (4.4 kg) compared to the Multistrada V4 S. Additionally, Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 suspension also assures brilliant performance in sports riding, through the use of an “ event based” mode, the same adopted by the Panigale V4 S and the Streetfighter V4 S, which automatically adjusts the setting according to the user’s riding style.

The aluminum monocoque frame has been refreshed with the objective of achieving a different inclination of the steering head (25.75° compared to the 24.5° of the Multistrada V4), not to mention that trail and wheelbase geometry have been recalibrated according to the different uses of the motorcycle.

The braking system of the new V4 Pikes Peak is class leading and derives directly from that of the Panigale V4. At the front, the system includes 330 mm diameter discs and Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers, like the Multistrada V4 S, to which the pads of the Panigale V4 have been added. At the rear, the system features a single 265 mm diameter disc with a Brembo floating caliper.

The new Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak stands out even for its dedicated ergonomics, specifically designed to ensure maximum control and optimize lean angles. With respect to the Multistrada V4 the riding position has been completely refreshed: for example, the foot pegs are higher and moved back to increase the maximum lean angle, while the handlebar is lower, narrower and is curved. The final result is that the rider benefits from an even better feeling in sporty riding conditions while maintaining an excellent level of comfort.

The new Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is powered by the most powerful engine within the category, the admired V4 Granturismo, achieving 170 hp with a maximum torque of 92 lb. ft (125 Nm) at 8,750 rpm. This engine, specifically designed by Ducati for the Multistrada V4 family is extremely lightweight - 147.05 lbs. (66.7 kg) only - and compact. Thanks to these features Ducati engineers create an uncompromised equilibrium with perfect mass centralization. With a displacement of 1160 cc, the V4 Granturismo engine ensures top-of-the-segment power and torque levels. In addition, the V4 Granturismo represents a reference in terms of versatility and reliability, featuring record-breaking maintenance intervals, with valve play checks scheduled every 36,000 miles (60,000 km).

The V4 Granturismo engine has been optimized to intensify the characteristics of the bike and features some innovations. The introduction of the Race Riding Mode represents a first for Multistrada models. The Race option adds a racing strategy for the limiter, which intervenes more gradually than in the Multistrada V4, in order to alert the rider in advance which allows a more effective sporty drive in terms of gear changes when high in the RPM range. The quickshifter also has a dedicated strategy that allows extremely aggressive downshifts, as well as the implementation of an even more direct throttle response in High Power Mode.

The Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak inherits the latest generation and sophisticated electronic package of the Multistrada V4 S, which includes, among others, the as-standard radar technology both at the front and at the rear, which offers Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) functionality.

The 6.5” TFT dashboard, also available as standard on the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, allows the user to view the map navigator thanks to the advanced Ducati Connect system, which allows to mirror the rider’s smartphone.

The electronic innovations are aimed at obtaining a better sporty driving experience. In addition to the introduction of the Race Riding Mode, Ducati Wheelie Control on the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak has an updated strategy that offers an even better response and a more accurate control during dynamic riding. ABS Cornering has also been configured to be safe and perform in all riding situations, even in the sportiest.

The Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is a technologically advanced motorcycle, designed for those who love the thrill of sporty riding, especially on mountainous twisties or between the curbs of a race track.

The bike will be available in U.S. and Canadian dealerships in the Ducati network starting from February 2022 in the exclusive sporty Radar trim, which is fitted with both front and rear radar system, with a starting MSRP of $28,995 in the U.S. and $32,695 CAD in Canada.