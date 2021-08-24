Have you registered for Wednesday’s free webinar with Sam Dantzler?

Sam Dantzler, president of Garage Composites, joins Powersports Business editor Dave McMahon to talk shop with dealers and offer his insights on “The Digital Landscape — Redefining Omni-Channel Retailing.”

Blended Retail and Omni-Channel are all the rage in retail right now. About 95% of people start their journey online, yet the transition to the brick and mortar store is clunky at best.

From texting responsiveness to two-way video walk-arounds, Sam will explore the best practices as well as the gaping holes of opportunity for dealers in this new retail landscape. When the customer’s digital journey experience seamlessly integrates into the physical store experience, everyone wins.

Sam Dantzler is President of Garage Composites, which features 20-Clubs for the Powersports, Marine and Bicycle industries. Within each industry, Garage Composites offers private and OEM sponsored 20-Clubs that provide intensive and accountability-based environments.

