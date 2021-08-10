Rooster Harley-Davidson to raffle bike for charity in Sioux City

With the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicking off today in the Black Hills of South Dakota, Rooster’s Harley-Davidson is hoping bikers will be generous with the money they brought.

The dealership is raffling off a Knucklehead collaborative build Harley-Davidson for $50 a ticket, the proceeds of which will benefit Sioux City’s Camp High Hopes – a charity that offers year-round therapeutic recreation programs and respites for both youth and adults.

Unique in both generosity and nature, the bike was built by popular vote.

We did like a people’s choice. We voted online, voted in store, we had giveaways, so the people kind of helped us put this bike together. We voted on seats, handlebars, taillights, the paint color, pretty much every nut and bolt got touched by everybody but us,” Riley Jasa told SiouxLand Proud.

