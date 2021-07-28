Arctic Cat ‘reinvigorates’ off-road lineup for 2022

Arctic Cat has introduced a reinvigorated Model Year 2022 off-road lineup as part of the company’s continuing commitment to the powersports industry.

For Model Year 2022, Arctic Cat is enhancing its off-road offering with new products, significant enhancements to current models, and new technology. The lineup includes the previously announced all-new Alterra 600 ATV; upgrades to the utility-focused Prowler Pro side-by-side; integration of Garmin‘s TREAD; and new Arctic Cat-tuned CVT systems found on several models.

“Arctic Cat has been part of the powersports industry for 60 years, and the Model Year 2022 off-road lineup focuses on our continued dedication and investment in the brand,” said vice president and general manager of powersports Heidi McNary in the announcement. “From launching the all-new Alterra 600 models to making substantial upgrades to the Prowler Pro, and aligning with Garmin to provide state-of-the-art GPS technology integration, Arctic Cat is committed to the off-road industry, our dedicated riders and providing the ultimate experience on our vehicles.”

Announced in April, the all-new Alterra 600 was built from the ground-up, featuring an all-new engine, drivetrain and chassis to deliver increased power, better handling, more durability and easier servicing. The vehicle’s all-new 600cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine — built by Arctic Cat in the United States — offers 45 HP and complements its all-new chassis with a lower center of gravity for incredible balance, increased stability, and a performance-oriented ride experience. Its CVT system features a set of Arctic Cat-tuned CVTech Trailbloc drive and Invance driven clutches for increased performance, smooth low-speed engagement, and longer belt life. The ATV was thoughtfully designed with a new steering geometry for more agility, an exhaust that is routed down and out of the middle of the vehicle to keep heat off the rider, electronic 4WD engagement for switching from two- to four-wheel drive, and easily accessible storage under the handlebars. The Alterra 600 is available in four different models: EPS, XT, LTD and SE.

Arctic Cat has also made significant improvements to the three-person Prowler Pro and six-person Prowler Pro Crew side-by-sides for Model Year 2022. The Prowler Pro is known for its quiet 50 HP, 812cc EFI engine, comfortable ride, unmatched capabilities, ample storage, and durability. To build upon these features, the 2022 models feature a new suspension with more ground clearance – up to 13 inches – to better navigate worksite obstructions or trail hazards. The suspension is tuned for enhanced comfort and control, no matter the terrain. Arctic Cat also beefed up the half-shafts to match the added capabilities of the revised suspension. The vehicles also feature a new performance-tuned CVTech clutch that is perfectly suited to utility applications, with Arctic Cat-tuned Trailbloc drive and Invance driven clutches for increased performance, smooth low-speed engagement, and long life. Operators will enjoy consistent performance with faster acceleration, smoother power delivery, and a throttle response that will not fade over time. Arctic Cat also improved the engine cooling system to reduce fan run time and enhance engine performance. All models are equipped with an aggressive new bumper with integrated headlight protection and new aluminum, seven-spoke wheels that provide the perfect finishing touch.

The Prowler Pro and Crew are available in three models:

• EPS in Medium Green.

• XT in Phantom Grey featuring a premium front bumper, Medium Green springs, 4,500-lb. Warn winch, LED-accented front lights, and standard roof.

• LTD in Fossil with color-matched Spark Orange front bumper, springs and ROPS; premium seats; 4,500-lb. WARN Winch; LED-accented front lights; standard roof and overhead storage console.

The Wildcat XX side-by-side was built for a superior ride in every aspect and has the only true trailing-arm rear suspension in its class. Its off-road racing-inspired suspension system features standard 30-inch tires and heavy-duty components to deliver exceptional handling and more than 18 inches of travel in the front and rear. The FOX 2.5 PODIUM QS3 Shocks with Bottom-Out Control are precision-tuned at the factory, with the flexibility to absorb and smooth out the most challenging rides. The Wildcat XX’s powerful 130 HP, 998cc three-cylinder EFI engine is the highest horsepower, naturally aspirated engine in its class, offering unmatched power to the ground for an exhilarating ride experience. The vehicle also features the most electrical output in its class to power various accessories for additional customization, and its spacious cabin is comfortable for a wide variety of riders.

For 2022, the Wildcat XX LTD and SE models are equipped with the all-new ADAPT clutch system featuring Arctic Cat-designed drive and driven clutches for increased performance and better serviceability. The system provides faster acceleration and a smoother power delivery for a more exhilarating ride. ADAPT’s constant belt tension throughout the ride and improved cooling results in minimized wear and longer belt life with lower emissions.

The Wildcat XX is available in three models:

• XX in Fossil and Black with Spark Orange accents and a color-matched suspension;

• LTD in Flat Black with Medium Green accents featuring a color-matched suspension and ROPS. The vehicle also includes the ADAPT CVT, and front and rear bumpers;

• SE in Phantom Grey with Electric Blue accents featuring color-matched suspension and ROPS. The vehicle also includes the ADAPT CVT, front bumper, 3,500-lb. winch and rock sliders.

To further enjoy the Arctic Cat riding experience, the company is working with GPS leader Garmin to integrate TREAD, the rugged 5.5-inch Powersport Navigator into select off-road vehicles. TREAD can be seamlessly integrated with installation kits for the Prowler Pro, Wildcat XX and Alterra 600. Included mounting hardware allows TREAD to be mounted on the dash of Arctic Cat ATVs and side-by-sides. It features a glove-friendly touch screen and is built to withstand the most extreme temperatures, terrains, and weather. The unit has preloaded topographic and street maps for North and South America. In addition, its high-resolution Birdseye Satellite Imagery can be downloaded directly to the device via Wi-Fi connectivity without a subscription. Its built-in altimeter, barometer, compass, pitch and roll gauges help riders navigate challenging trails and terrain. The premium GPS kit adds the capability for Group Ride Radio (available in the U.S. only) which features group tracking for up to 20 riders. When paired to Bluetooth, it offers handsfree communication so the rider can focus on the trail and stay in contact with other riders.

The TREAD GPS Kit retails for $549.95, with the Premium Kit retailing for $699.95. Install kits are sold separately for $39.95 or $69.95, depending on model.