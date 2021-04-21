Arctic Cat to offer Garmin TREAD GPS kits on snowmobiles

A new agreement between Arctic Cat and Garmin will allow Cat riders to equip their sleds with the TREAD Powersport Navigator next season.

The TREAD integrates into most Arctic Cat snowmobile models with install kits available in both trail and mountain versions.

TREAD features a glove-friendly touch screen and is built to withstand the most-extreme temperatures, terrains and weather. In addition, its high-resolution Birdseye Satellite Imagery can be downloaded directly via wi-fi connectivity without a subscription. Its built-in altimeter, barometer, compass, pitch and roll gauges help riders navigate any terrain. When paired to Bluetooth, it offers hands-free communication so the rider can focus on the trail and stay in contact with others

Powersports Business detailed the launch of Garmin’s TREAD and other powersports products when they were first unveiled.

The TREAD GPS Kit retails for $549.95, with the Premium Kit retailing for $699.95. Install kits are sold separately for $99.95 for the trail and $109.95 for the mountain segments.