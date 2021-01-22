Side-by-side accessories manufacturer acquired

Following the 2020 acquisitions of Seizmik and Side-by-Side Stuff, Jacksonville, Florida-based Nivel has scooped up another company to begin 2021.

Here’s the scoop from Nivel.

Nivel adds leader in the UTV suspension space to its fast-growing UTV division

Nivel Parts & Manufacturing Co LLC (Nivel) announced that it has acquired High Lifter Products, Inc., a renowned U.S.-based ATV/UTV performance accessory manufacturer and pioneer in the ATV/UTV off-road market. The purchase is Nivel’s fifth UTV acquisition along with Side By Side Stuff, Octane Ridge, Seizmik, and APE Offroad.

“This is the perfect opportunity for High Lifter to leverage its technical, manufacturing and marketing ability like never before,” said Scott Smith, founder and CEO of High Lifter.

In addition to expanding Nivel UTV’s product line into lift kits, tires and wheels, axles and snorkels, High Lifter brings cutting-edge product technology and development capabilities along with a strong, premium brand.

“High Lifter is one of the most recognized brands in the UTV accessories category and developed the first ATV lift kit 25 years ago. We are thrilled to welcome them to the Nivel family as one of the crown jewels in our portfolio,” stated Brent Moore, CEO of Nivel.

In addition to its product engineering prowess, High Lifter is also known for hosting the Mud Nationals, the largest Utility ATV event in the world, boasting more than 14,000 attendees from the U.S., Canada and Europe.

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com