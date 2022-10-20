High Lifter reveals new tire and wheel lines

High Lifter is expanding its offroad products, offering an all-new line of tires and wheels. The product has been designed to improve the ride, whether for work or play, providing better traction and offroad performance.

The new lines provide offerings for a variety of terrains, capable of taking riders across rocks, sand dunes, trails and more. There are five offerings in the new High Lifter Tire line. The multiple wheel options for bolt patterns, offsets and finishes makes High Lifter Wheels a top choice for most popular ATV and UTV models.

