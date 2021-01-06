Distributorship adds exhaust brand to lineup

The aftermarket premium exhaust system business just added a twist with news that two major players have connected for a distribution rights agreement.

Powersports Business has learned that Boucherville, Quebec-based Motovan will now be distributing Akrapovic exhaust products to Canadian dealers.

“We are extremely honored and excited to be trusted to represent such a prestigious brand in our industry,” said Mike Paladino, VP of Motovan. “Our experienced sales team and staff are looking forward to servicing our valued dealers with Akrapovic top of the line exhausts for many years to come.”

Akrapovic’s factories in Slovenia also include an in-house titanium foundry and metallurgical laboratory. Akrapovič has over 1,000 employees and sells its products in over 80 countries.

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com