Suzuki reveals final wave of 2021 street motorcycle lineup

Suzuki Motor of America, Inc. has announced a final group of street bikes, completing the 2021 Suzuki lineup. This final wave of new machines brings together a collection of proven Suzuki motorcycles including stunning Suzuki sportbikes; ultra-versatile, street-sport bikes like the SV650 ABS; go anywhere DualSport, and Adventure machines; and wind in your face Suzuki Boulevard cruisers for all.

Here’s how our friends at the company’s Brea, California, headquarters describe the newest 2021 models.

Sportbike models

In 1985, Suzuki revolutionized the sportbike category with the introduction of the original GSX-R750. Suzuki continues to perform and compete at the highest level with Joan Mir winning the 2020 MotoGP World Championship in convincing fashion.

Joining the recently introduced 100th Anniversary GSX-R lineup, the GSX-R1000R, and the GSX-R750, the 2021 family of GSX-R high-performance motorcycles - including the GSX-R600 and GSX-R1000 continue this tradition of Suzuki performance. Both new models sport striking new color schemes that complement the high-performance Suzuki GSX-R series of sportbikes.

Additionally, the 2021 Suzuki GSX250R provides all the real-world features you need for convenient and fun riding wrapped in the stylish Suzuki sportbike look that you want.

2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000

MSRP $15,799

The 2021 GSX-R1000’s advanced electronic rider aids such as traction control and a bi-directional quick shifter enhance the riding experience while the distinctive, aerodynamic GSX-R bodywork slices through the wind. The 2021 GSX-R1000 is available in a new Metallic Matte Black No. 2 color scheme with black graphics and wheels.

2021 Suzuki GSX-R600

MSRP $11,449

The 2021 GSX-R600’s good looks aren’t just for style, it’s the true byproduct of decades of production road racing dominance. Iconic GSX-R styling provides sharp looks and a slippery shape that features a Pearl Brilliant White paint scheme that includes graphics unique to the GSX-R600.

2021 Suzuki GSX250R ABS

MSRP $4,949

This approachable street sportbike features a proven, twin-cylinder, fuel-injected engine wrapped in stylish full-fairing bodywork. With responsive yet easy-to-control performance, exceptional fuel efficiency, nimble handling, and a comfortable riding position. The 2021 GSX250R ABS features a new, two-tone Pearl Glacier White No. 2 and Pearl Nebular Black paint scheme that delivers big bike quality to the 250 class.

Street-Sport Models

Suzuki Street-Sport motorcycles are the best motorcycles on the market for a variety of riding styles and destinations. Suzuki takes the proven performance of advanced four-stroke powerplants and adds to that real-world ergonomics and features to deliver motorcycles that are as versatile as they are fun.

2021 Suzuki SV650 ABS

MSRP $7,699

Suzuki riders struck motorcycling gold when the first SV650 debuted in 1999. Since then, this iconic motorcycle has seen continual improvements while still embodying the sporty personality that only a lively, mid-sized V-twin roadster delivers.

The 2021 SV650 ABS has an exciting V-twin powerplant that provides thrilling performance, mounted in a lightweight chassis that delivers a sporty and exciting ride. New for 2021, the 2021 SV650 ABS’s Pearl Brilliant White and Glass Sparkle Black bodywork are accompanied by a frame and wheels coated with red metallic paint.

DualSport

Suzuki DualSport machines are some of the most versatile, reliable, and fun-to-ride motorcycles available on the market. The DR line of Suzuki motorcycles has allowed millions of people around the world to experience the joys of street and off-road riding from the saddle of an exciting Suzuki motorcycle.

2021 Suzuki DR650S

MSRP $6,799

The 2021 Suzuki DR650S is quite possibly the best all-around, dual-purpose motorcycle available today. Every DR650S features a reliable, 644cc, oil-cooled, four-stroke, single engine carried in a strong steel, semi-double cradle frame with a telescopic fork and link-style rear suspension that can tackle tough trails or urban roads with proven performance.

With new Solid Special White No. 2 bodywork that features distinctive blue and black graphics, the DR650S looks great when ridden on any surface. Whatever riding adventure you plan to undertake, the 2021 Suzuki DR650S is your willing partner.

Adventure

Renowned for versatility, reliability, and value, Suzuki’s V-Strom models have attracted many riders who use their motorcycles for touring, commuting, or a fun ride when the spirit moves them. These are touchstone motorcycles balanced with a natural riding position, comfortable seat, and a flexible engine character that produces stress-free riding during daily commuting use or a high-mile adventure.

2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650

MSRP $8,849

The V-Strom 650 is an Adventure bike that’s greater than the sum of its parts, offering versatility and reliability like no other bike in its class. Coated in new Candy Daring Red paint, the effective fairing with vertically stacked headlights, adjustable windshield, and iconic Suzuki DR-Big styling adds true adventure style and real-world function.

Cruiser Models

Ready for a highway run in ‘21? The 2021 lineup of Suzuki cruisers are equally at home on city streets or out on the interstate. The collection of fuel-injected, V-twin engines delivers abundant torque and are engineered for comfort and style in the new year.

2021 Suzuki Boulevard M109R B.O.S.S

MSRP $15,249

The 2021 Suzuki M109R B.O.S.S. is the performance cruiser other bikes wish they were. The muscular M109R has a powerful V-twin engine using some of the largest pistons in the industry – a bike that will get your adrenaline flowing whenever you ride.

Choose from a pair of new, two-tone paint schemes on the 2021 Boulevard M109R B.O.S.S. – Candy Daring Red and Glass Sparkle Black or the Metallic Triton Blue and Glass Sparkle Black treatment with contrasting graphics. Both high-quality color treatments visually announce that this is a serious muscle cruiser and true to Suzuki’s performance heritage.

2021 Suzuki Boulevard C50T

MSRP $9,599

The Suzuki Boulevard C50T boasts a collection of tour-ready features including a spacious riding position, aerodynamic windshield, and custom-made leather-texture saddlebags.

The 2021 Boulevard C50T's fresh new Pearl Brilliant White paint with subtle blue graphics blends well with the Boulevard’s classic styling, windscreen, studded leather-texture seats, and matching saddlebags.

2021 Suzuki Boulevard C50

MSRP $8,349

Be ready to be the center of attention as the 2021 Suzuki Boulevard C50 turns heads wherever you ride. The Boulevard C50 stamps a bold impression on traditional cruiser styling that includes a kicked-out fork, valance-style fenders, and a staggered, chromed, dual exhaust system.

New for ‘21 the C50 delivers a Candy Daring Red color or a new Solid Iron Gray paint with updated graphics that augment the Boulevard C50's classic look and feel.