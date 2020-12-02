Nine arrested on charges they stole ATVs, PWCs, more: report

Nine people from three states have been arrested on charges they stole ATVs, PWC, construction equipment and trailers valued at $700,000, according to a report from Fox61.com out of Hartford.

“Federal law enforcement officials said the group participated in a scheme from New England to Florida to steal and resell the equipment,” according to the Fox61.com report.

The ringleader watched various dealerships and marinas under the cover of darkness.

One of the ATVs stolen from a dealership was located and towed to an impound facility. It was stolen again from the impound!

Read the Fox61.com article here.

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com