Five 2021 Kawasaki motorcycle models revealed

Kawasaki today announced five motorcycles for the 2021 lineup. Here's a look at the latest launches, including the all-new KLX300 dual-sporter.

All-new 2021 KLX300 Dual-Sport

The all-new 2021 Kawasaki KLX300 motorcycle is designed to provide unlimited on- and off-road fun for riders of all skill levels. Staying true to its roots, the all-new KLX300 lightweight dual-sport motorcycle comes ready with all the tools necessary to deliver an exciting riding experience, taking on paved streets, back roads, wooded trails and beyond.

2021 Kawasaki KLX300

The new engine on the KLX300 features an easy to use powerband that provides unmatched rider comfort and delivers an exhilarating pull at higher revs. Fitted with a 21-inch front wheel, off-road tires and upgraded suspension, the KLX300 is equally at home navigating city traffic or traversing wooded trails.

COLORS

The 2021 KLX300 dual-sport is available in the Lime Green and the Fragment Camo Gray colorways.

2021 Kawasaki KLX300 in Fragment Camo Gray

MSRP

$5,599 for Lime Green and $5,799 for Fragment Camo Gray

All-new 2021 KLX300SM Supermoto

The all-new 2021 KLX300SM takes the fun to the streets in full supermoto style. Staying true to its roots, the all-new KLX300SM street-focused lightweight supermoto motorcycle comes ready with all the tools necessary to deliver an exciting riding experience.

2021 Kawasaki KLX300SM

Smooth power delivery and crisp throttle response helps riders maneuver through stop-and-go city traffic, navigate country back roads or experience the exhilaration of supermoto racing at their local track. While the KLX300 dual-sport is equal parts on-road and dirt, the KLX300SM receives a host of supermoto inspired componentry.

This includes 17-inch front and rear wheels paired with street tires, supermoto tuned suspension, and aggressive styling. These differences establish the KLX300SM as the ultimate lightweight supermoto.

All-new 2021 Z H2 SE Hypernaked Supercharged Special Edition

Kawasaki’s flagship model of the Z line of naked motorcycles just got better as the 2021 Z H2 SE adds a smoother ride and more stopping power to the already innovative Z H2 package.

2021 Kawasaki Z H2 SE

While retaining the ultimate combination of outright power and controllability, the new 2021 Kawasaki Z H2 SE comes equipped with Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension (KECS). The new electronic suspension also features Showa’s Skyhook technology, delivering a smoother ride, which contributes to increased comfort and enjoyment. Complementing the high-tech suspension are premium Brembo front brake components, which add to even greater stopping power and control.

New 2021 Ninja ZX-10R and Ninja ZX-10RR Supersport

Kawasaki’s Ninja line of liter class superbike motorcycles has been amassing record after record in the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK), including carrying Kawasaki to seven championship winning performances since 2013, The Kawasaki Racing Team (KRT) continues to set the bar high in the pinnacle of road racing around the globe and their unmatched success on the racetrack has allowed Kawasaki to continue delivering the racetrack precision of its sportbikes to the street.

2021 Kawasaki ZX-10R

The new 2021 Ninja ZX-10R, Ninja ZX-10R KRT Edition and Ninja ZX-10RR are built for those who rise to the challenge: all new aerodynamic body with integrated winglets, small and light LED headlights, TFT color instrumentation, and Smartphone Connectivity plus high-tech updates derived right from the KRT. Kawasaki engineers have made several changes to the engine and chassis for 2021.