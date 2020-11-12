Top dealership website searches revealed — Whose No. 1?

Dealer Spike has revealed the top segment searches on its dealership partner websites for the month October. Among the top 10 most searched segments nationwide, snowmobiles took an impressive No. 8 spot overall among the searches. Not surprisingly, side-by-sides of the go-fast variety were No. 1. Utility side-by-sides were No. 9.

Here’s the complete list of top 10 searches by segment in October on Dealer Spike partner dealership websites:

1. Utility Vehicle — Side by Side

2. Motorcycle — Cruiser

3. Motorcycle — Touring

4. Motorcycle — Sport

5. ATV — Utility

6. Motorcycle — Off-Road

7. Motorcycle — Standard

8. Snowmobile — Crossover

9. Utility Vehicle — Utility

10. Motorcycle — 3-Wheel

Source: Dealer Spike

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com