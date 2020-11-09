Ski-Doo announces new brand ambassadors

As large powersports events and gatherings cancelled throughout the summer due to the onset of the COVID-19, Powersports Business spoke with representatives from each snowmobiling manufacturer in early October about how their brand plans to pivot its marketing strategy this season to garner hype from consumers heading into winter.

Although strategies varied, each agreed it plans to use brand ambassadors to varying degrees in an effort to help spread awareness of new products and technologies.

On Nov. 4, Ski-Doo announced that it's adding three new brand ambassadors. According to the company, “these people share their experiences and knowledge in fun and authentic ways that showcase the sport through their unique individual lens. They will reach further into the sled community, providing more touch points and great content for all riders.”

From left to right: John Gibbs, Stefanie Dean and Steve Martin.

A brief bio on each follows:

John Gibbs – Gibbs joins the team as the resident social media fanatic as he’s the main man behind four powersports-dedicated Facebook pages: The Ski-Doo Owner’s Club, New England Sled Talk (NEST), Maine Snowmobile Trail Talk & Discussion, and New England ATV/SUV & SxS. Gibbs’ non-stop energy and enthusiasm are absolutely contagious, and his positive outlook is inspiring. He lives in New Hampshire where his passion lies in both on- and off-trail riding which will be helpful to many riders.

Stefanie Dean – Dean came on our radar screen last year during the search for Everyday Riders with her passion and down to earth personality. She is from Utah and has spent extensive time riding and guiding since taking up snowmobiling in 2016. Not having grown up riding, she provides great insight to many on how get involved in snowmobiling and the progression they might experience. Her love for the outdoors is evident as she schools horse and provides riding lessons during non-snow months in addition to her program director role of a summer camp for kids and horses.

Steve Martin – Martin’s roots in the deep snow market go way back to birth in Canada and being raised in his hometown of Evanston, Wyoming. If you look him up on social media you’ll see spectacular photos of high-flying action, but you’ll also notice his passion for all things snowmobiling. Steve had a very successful racing career, winning a Pro snocross championship and bringing home multiple X-Games medals in both snocross and hillcross. He hasn’t let success go to his head and you’ll find him to be very humble and ready to chat anyone’s ear off about sleds who’s willing to listen. He’s also a bit of a techno head, having produced some useful How To videos avid DIY wrenchers might like.