New aftermarket rack for Polaris Sportsman

Do your dealership’s customers find themselves looking for a way to transport items on their Polaris Sportsman? Are they looking for something that’s built to last? Do they want something that’s easy to install and remove at a moment’s notice?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, Moose Utility Division’s new Sportsman Rack is an easy addition to the lines on the next purchase order at your shop.\

Moose’s new Sportsman Rack offers tool-less installation, with the included twist lock anchors making for a fast and easy install.

To remove the rack at any time, simply just un-twist the lock anchors and the rack can be completely removed. These racks are made proudly in the USA and built from quality 15-gauge steel. These will handle whatever you can throw at them.

The front and rear rack MSRP for $194.95 each.