Did your BRP dealership and its lineup of Can-Am, Sea-Doo, Ski-Doo, Spyder and Ryker stand out against your peers during Q2?

Check out the list of BRP Platinum Certified Dealers, meaning they consistently exceed the highest levels of customer satisfaction and enhance the ownership experience, in the latest edition of Powersports Business.

Click the image below to view the Q2 BRP Platinum Certified Dealers.