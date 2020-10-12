PM, Progressive, Burly growth forces move to new digs

Powerhouse Brands, comprised of Performance Machine, Progressive Suspension and Burly Brand, will move its operations from La Palma, California, to a new, state-of-the-art facility in Cerritos, California.

The move to the new company headquarters will support a 44% increase in the number of employees and will allow for the addition of a full second shift.

Performance Machine, Progressive Suspension and Burly Brand focused on the future with their new state of the art facility.

"It's a short ride from La Palma to Cerritos, but it will have a huge impact on Performance Machine, Progressive Suspension and Burly Brand," said company CEO and president Chris Lindstrom. "Our new facility presents an opportunity for us to re-engineer our design, manufacturing and distribution processes which will result in improved efficiency and increased production capacity. This will be a big win for our customers in improved delivery time.”

The new facility offers several features that improve design, testing, production, shipping and employee experience, including:

Quality Lab size increased by 27% with improved testing capabilities

New research and design labs and an engineering lab that is 20% larger than current facility

Enhanced testing capabilities with In-house wheel testing, brake system testing and In-house suspension testing

In-house polishing department to ensure high quality product finishes

In-house assembly and packaging using the latest technology and automation

Warehouse space increased by 70% to provide better order fill rate

Updated offices to support employee collaboration

Automatic touchless doors in main paths of employee travel

"With demand surging in 2020, we are preparing for continued growth in the custom motorcycle business," Lindstrom continued. "Dealers are seeing a tremendous increase in the sales of used motorcycles. That is ideal for us as our custom wheels, brake systems, controls, accessories and suspension products are all great items to purchase to personalized and enhance a rider’s experience."

The move will begin later this year after the new location is completed by A.R Mays Construction. Powerhouse Brands expects to have the move completed in Q1 2021.

The new 54,000 square foot facility is located at 16121 Carmenita Rd. Cerritos, CA with convenient access to the I-5 and CA-91 freeways.