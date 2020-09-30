CFMOTO concludes 2021 model launch event

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, ATV and side-by-side manufacturer CFMOTO concluded its annual model lineup launch for 2021. Albeit an altered itinerary due to COVID-19, ERX Motor Park of Elk River, Minnesota, hosted a successful event for select media outlets nonetheless.

Throughout the event Powersports Business reporter Nick Longworth was able to speak at length with company representatives about their upcoming model lineup, goals for the future and much more – we plan to share that info in an upcoming issue. We’ll also give you details on the new lineup once the official company embargo is lifted.

Until then, enjoy a few candid photos of the event: