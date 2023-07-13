R&G launches crash protection and accessories for CFMOTO 450SS

R&G has released a range of crash protection and accessories for the CFMoto 450SS. Recognizing the demands of CFMoto 450SS owners, the crash protection lineup includes Bar End Sliders, Fork Protectors, Lever Guards, and the recently launched PRO Radiator Guards, which feature a geometric ‘hexa’ design, specifically created to maximize protection without restricting airflow. The lineup also enhances the appearance of the bike. All products have been engineered to provide unparalleled peace of mind on every ride.

In addition to the crash protection range, R&G has also released an extensive selection of precision-engineered accessories. From Tank Traction Grips to Fender Eliminator and Dashboard Screen Protectors to Blanking Plates, CFMoto 450SS riders can now personalize their motorcycles while enjoying the benefits of top-tier protection.

"We are excited to introduce our cutting-edge range of crash protection and accessories for the CFMoto 450SS," says Simon Hughes, managing director of R&G. "Owners can now ride with confidence, knowing they have equipped their motorcycles with industry-leading protection and personalized touches that reflect their unique style and preferences."

More information can be found on the R&G website and for pricing and availability, refer to R&G's partner search page.