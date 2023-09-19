Yamaha Motor changes Chinese joint venture partner

Yamaha Motor Co. has announced that an agreement was reached to have Chongqing Jianshe Mechanical and Electric Co., Ltd., a current partner of the Japanese company’s motorcycle manufacturing joint venture in China, Zhuzhou Jianshe Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (ZJYM), transfer ZJYM’s equity interest to Zhejiang CFMOTO Power Co., Ltd. (CFMOTO). The name of the new business subsidiary will be called Zhuzhou CF Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (ZCYM).

CFMOTO has been named a joint venture partner with Yamaha in China and has formed a subsidiary company called ZCYM. Production details have not been released.

Yamaha Motor has positioned China as one of its most important production and sales bases and says it will continue to discuss the direction of the joint venture with CFMOTO going forward.

Yamaha notes in its press release that the joint venture is contingent on the acquisition of the clearances, permits, etc., required by competition laws and other laws and regulations.

Source: Yamaha Motor Co.