CFMOTO introduces revamped headquarters operations

CFMOTO provides a closer look at its headquarters buildings after 33 years in business in Hangzhou, China, in a recent Instagram post. The post features impressive images from inside the campus. And we found a few old-school snaps just for fun!

We had a look inside the headquarters in 2014 at the U.S. Pioneer Club meeting. Chad Thompson joined his father, Robert, on a trip of a lifetime to China thanks to CFMOTO. In addition to the factory tour in Hangzhou, the pair ventured to the Great Wall. It was a long way from Terre Haute, Indiana, home of Thompson's Motorsports!

The stories abound while scouring this image! The 2014 CFMOTO Pioneer Club dealers and sales reps from the U.S. gathered at the Hangzhou factory. The group would grow in size over the years.