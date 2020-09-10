KLIM, Avalanche Alliance, AIARE announce 2021 giveaway

KLIM, Avalanche Alliance and AIARE have partnered to giveaway a custom-built snowmobile this upcoming season, plus a KLIM gear kit and three more prizes to raise funds for the AIARE non-profit in support of avalanche training initiatives – no doubt a topic with renewed importance heading into the season after the tragic loss of industry athlete Rob Kincaid.

Following the success of its 20th Anniversary sled giveaway last year, KLIM aims to take customer anticipation to another level with a bigger giveaway and even more exciting prizes. Funds will help train more AIARE motorized avalanche safety instructors, and the winner will be announced December 1, 2020.

The full press release is below:

KLIM, Avalanche Alliance and AIARE have partnered to give away a custom-built 2021 Polaris 850 Pro RMK 165 (with 155 spec cut tunnel) to raise money for AIARE avalanche safety projects, including training more AIARE motorized avalanche safety instructors. For example, while AIARE’s robust training network includes 110 training providers around the US, only four teach motorized-specific training. This fundraiser will help increase motorized avalanche training resources.

Following the success of last year's KLIM / Avalanche Alliance sled giveaway more prizes have been added. The grand prize is KLIM’s custom built Ultimate Backcountry Sled and a full kit of their legendary gear. First prize is a Marlon sled deck, second prize is a Matt Entz Mountain Skillz training clinic for two, and third prize is a $2000 Fly Racing Gear set.

KLIM’s Ultimate Backcountry Sled is loaded with upgrades including Zbroz Exit X1 Shocks, SLP Outlaw Twin Pipes, Ice Age 165 Rails, a Camso Track, a Seat Concepts seat and much more. The Grand Prize also includes a KLIM Lochsa one-piece, F3 Carbon Helmet, Atlas 26L Avalanche Backpack and the new Edge Goggle. For more info visit https://avtraining.tapkat.org/klimbackcountrysled to view the full upgrade and prize list details.

Avalanche safety is extremely important to KLIM. This fundraiser is a way for the Idaho-based company to support avalanche awareness initiatives and give back to the snowmobile community. More fundraisers in the future will continue to support these efforts.

Visit https://avtraining.tapkat.org/klimbackcountrysled to donate for a chance to win! Entries start at $25 for three entries, with seven more donation levels to gain more entries.