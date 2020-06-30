ORV company adds Western U.S. regional sales manager

One of the fastest-growing off-road vehicle manufacturers in the country is expanding its sales staff with a former Tucker regional sales manager.

HISUN Motor Corp., USA has named JJ Pecsok Western U.S. regional sales manager. Pecsok comes to HISUN from Tucker, where he excelled in roles as a regional sales manager and field marketing Manager.

Preceding these roles, Pecsok displayed his aptitude as a leading sales rep for Fox Head, Inc., where he was recognized for his ability to lead dealers in maximizing their revenue. Much of his perspective stems from the time Pecsok spent in a dealership, managing the parts and accessories department for Woods Fun Center in Austin, Texas.

Paving the way to his professional career path was Pecsok’s illustrious amateur motocross career, which earned him several national championships. This segued into his tenure as an AMA Pro Motocross and Supercross competitor and solidified his lifelong passion for the industry.

In his role, Pecsok will be tasked with developing and managing a team of dealer support staff. His objective is to enrich HISUN’s sales operations by providing optimum service to the dealer network and forge healthy relationships with valuable business partners. You can reach him directly at: 214-856-7787 or jj.pecsok@hisunmotors.com.

HISUN also recently announced that Thomas Kang, a veteran to the HISUN organization, is the newly appointed Eastern U.S. regional sales manager.

“I like to keep an eye on individuals who are making a positive impact on our industry,” said Jason Walling, national sales manager of HISUN Motors Corp., USA. “I want to collaborate with them and learn from their experiences. When the opportunity presented itself, I was thrilled to acquire JJ on our team and promote Thomas. I believe they are both talented individuals we can all learn from. JJ is precisely what we were looking for in a candidate and a great complement to his new Eastern counterpart, Thomas Kang. Together, these two represent the backbone of our sales team. I have full confidence in their ability to inspire our staff and support our brand’s efforts to enhance the dealer experience.”