Exclusive data on ADV bike sales points to the South region

A study provided exclusively to Powersports Business readers from CDK Global Recreation showcases dealership retail trends in the U.S. for the adventure touring motorcycle segment. Examples of bike models considered in this study from the Lightspeed DMS were the Aprilia Caponord, BMW Adventure, Ducati Multistrada, Honda Africa Twin, Kawasaki Versys, KTM Adventure, Suzuki V-Strom, Triumph Tiger, Yamaha Super Tenere and Zero DS ZF.

This adventure touring motorcycle study focuses on 41,000 new and used units sold between May 1, 2019 and April 30, 2020. This study only includes units where the VIN number can be decoded to identify the exact make, model, product line and segment. OEMs that do not provide specific VIN decoding were not included.

Looking at the percentage of total new and used adventure touring bikes sold by region, the South region is the easy winner. A total of 26 percent of the units sold in this study were sold in the South. The next highest region was California, which sold 16 percent of the total units.

The Midwest and Northeast each had 15 percent of the U.S. total sales of adventure touring bikes. Dealerships in the West sold 14 percent of the total adventure touring bikes in this study, with dealers in the Northwest chalking up 8 percent of the total.

Here’s a breakdown of states in each region.

Midwest — Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin

Northeast — Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia

Northwest — Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington

South — Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas

West — Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com