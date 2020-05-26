New side-by-side accessory launches with $8.95 MSRP

Moose Utility Division has introduced its Elite Series Mirror Accent Plates. If your dealership’s customers currently have any Moose Utility elite series mirrors and they need another way to jazz up their ride, reach out to them and let them know it’s time for more accessories.

Red and blue accent plates are now available to be added to existing Moose side or rear view elite mirrors. These accent plates are sold individually with an MSRP of $8.95.

Whether your dealership’s customers are interested in going for a color match or standing out from the crowd, the affordable accent plates are an ideal way to add a line to your customer’s next purchase order.