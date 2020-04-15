National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has launched an Auction Recap video for the week of April 6-10. Tony Altieri, vice president of Business Development at NPA, shares intelligence at the auction level that benefits dealers. Wondering how COVID-19 is affecting the lanes? Want some perspective on the coming weeks on the lanes?

As dealers who spend time with the Powersports Business Market Data Book each year understand, March, April and May are typically peak seasons for price to book, volume and dealer attendance at NPA.

“With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot has changed,” Altieri reports.

Find more details on the video below.

— Dave McMahon, editor