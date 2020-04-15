Exclusive March retail data from Lightspeed featured

If you’re interested in knowing how dealerships that use the Lightspeed DMS fared on average during March and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, check out the latest digital edition of Powersports Business.

Read the digital edition here. The Same Store Sales data is on page 10.

As you can imagine, the arrows all point downward.

You’ll be able to learn which dealership department suffered a decrease on average of more than 42 percent in revenue in March. You’ll also be pleasantly surprised by the percentage decrease, on average, in revenue from sales of new and pre-owned units.

— Dave McMahon, editor