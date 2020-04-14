Polaris announces an incremental $300 million unsecured term loan under existing credit facility

Polaris announced that it has entered into an incremental $300 million 364-day unsecured term-loan facility, further increasing the company’s liquidity position.

“During this pandemic-related lock down of the global economy, we remain committed to prudently managing the company’s financial resources for the long-term. Execution of this new term loan with our long-standing banking partners provides us with an additional liquidity buffer to navigate these uncertain times," said Mike Speetzen, Polaris’ Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

U.S. Bank National Association served as administrative agent, lead left arranger and lead bookrunner for the new term-loan agreement.