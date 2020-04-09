Yamaha’s Georgia factory donates to COVID-19 relief

Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America in Newnan, Georgia, has donated supplies including 380 respirators, 49,000 gloves, 325 Tyvek suits, and 18,000 alcohol wipes to the Piedmont Newnan Hospital as part of coronavirus relief efforts.

“The community of Newnan keeps Yamaha running and we are happy to be able to give back when we see an opportunity to help,” said Bob Brown, Vice President of Finance and Operations Support at Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Company. “We are proud of our employees who have stepped up to support our community and local hospital by donating personal protective equipment particularly at this time of need.”