Logan Powersports extends temporary closure date

With the safety of its local community in mind, Logan Powersports Group’s four locations in West Virginia and Kentucky will remain closed temporarily until at least April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Powersports Business Power 50 Hall of Fame dealership owner Mike Ratz tells Powersports Business that most nearby dealerships also are closed, in part due to the out-of-area traffic that all of their shops generate due to the more than 700 miles of Hatfield-McCoy Trails at their doorstep.

“April 15 for now, maybe longer. Stay safe," Ratz said in an email.