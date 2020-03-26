Lightspeed reveals PG&A invoice trends from past two weeks

For now, you can scrap the idea that dealerships have closed completely over the past week due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Exclusive data for Powersports Business readers from CDK Global Recreation’s Lightspeed Data Services group shows that since March 10, there has only been an increase of 2-4 percent of dealers not processing invoices when looking at the same day the prior week.

It’s a sign that while some dealership operations have closed entirely over that time by government decree or otherwise, the PG&A departments have largely remained open for business.

What approach has your dealership taken this week? Are you keeping parts and service open? Has it been worthwhile?

— Dave McMahon, editor

P.S. Dealers are reminded to complete the PSB/BMO Capital Markets Q1/coronavirus dealer survey that landed in your email box Tuesday morning.