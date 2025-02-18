A new study from Juniper Research, the experts in telecommunications markets, has forecast that global revenue from conversational AI services will grow from $14.6 billion in 2025 to more than $23 billion by 2027. It predicts this revenue, which originates from business spending on conversational AI platforms, will be driven by the benefits of implementing agentic AI to services.

Agentic AI enables businesses to automate tasks, such as service inquiries and appointment scheduling, over conversational channels, reducing reliance on human intervention. (Image: Juniper Research)

Agentic AI is a subset of AI that enables solutions to act independently. Specifically, agentic AI enables enterprises to automate tasks, such as service inquiries and appointment scheduling, over conversational channels, reducing reliance on human intervention.

An extract from the new report, Global Conversational AI Market 2025-2029, is now available as a free download.

Integration of Agentic AI

The report urges conversational AI vendors to integrate agentic AI into their communications technology stack, creating enterprise solutions that automate customer interactions across messaging channels. However, integration with business support systems where customer data is stored is essential to allow agentic AI to manage these interactions across the customer journey. The study firmly warned that the autonomy given to agentic AI must be carefully considered, with human oversight of actions a necessity during early-stage implementations.

“Conversational AI vendors must carefully moderate the outputs of agentic AI models during early-stage implementations,” says senior research analyst, Molly Gatford. “Issues around liability arising from hallucinations or erroneous communications must be avoided before enterprises’ trust in agentic AI can be established. This will best position conversational AI vendors to capitalise on this substantial revenue growth over the next three years.”

Juniper’s research suite offers the most comprehensive assessment of the conversational AI market to date, including market analysis and in-depth forecasts for 61 countries. Artificial intelligence has become one of the hot topics of 2025 and was a key theme at the recent Accelerate Conference in Charlotte last month.