U.S. Women’s Trophy Team wins third straight 6Days enduro race

The StaffSeptember 4, 2025

For the third year in a row, The Women’s American World Trophy Team finished first at the 6Days FIM Enduro of Nations, which ran Aug. 24-29 in Bergamo, Italy.

The Women’s American World Trophy Team celebrates after finishing first at the FIM International Six-Days Enduro, the team’s third-consecutive championship. (Photo: AMA)

Brandy Richards (KTM), Rachel Gutish (RIEJU) and Korie Steede (Husqvarna) led the women’s team past second-place Australia, which trailed the U.S. by 35 minutes entering the final day of racing. This is the United States’ sixth overall Women’s World Trophy victory, tying the record with Australia. The U.S. has had most of its success in the 2020s, claiming four of the last five Motorex championships.

Also for the third-straight year, Richards claimed the individual title, while Steede finished in second and Gutish earned fourth place.

The Men’s American World Trophy Team earned a fourth-place finish in Bergamo. The host nation, Italy, claimed first place, while Sweden and France followed on the podium.

Thanks to a strong showing on day six, the American Junior World Trophy Team earned fourth place during 6Days. Italy also claimed the Junior World Trophy Crown while France and Australia finished second and third, respectively.

