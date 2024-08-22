MSF offers paid ads to boost RIDE Day turnout

The Motorcycle Safety Foundation says it will manage a national paid campaign and sponsor social media efforts to support MSF-recognized training sites that commit to offering one or more RIDE Days from September through November.

Past RIDE Day campaigns have generated approximately 100,000 locally targeted impressions and about 2,500 online interactions. (Photo: Motorcycle Safety Foundation)

“To date, we have 28 RIDE Days scheduled from September through November across 13 states,” says Corey Eastman, MSF director of rider education expansion. “RIDE Days supported by paid promotional campaigns have averaged 60 on-motorcycle participants per event, so we’re looking at over 1,600 prospective riders getting a firsthand taste of MSF rider training. … All of this will be taking place at recognized ranges with certified coaches helping to guide people through the experience.”

August 26 is the deadline for training sites to sign up to host events during the “90 days of RIDE Day.” The promotional offer is limited to 50 RIDE Days, and sites can schedule multiple events at msf-usa.org/ride-day-event-listing/. MSF staff will create a specific event page for each RIDE Day, list it on the events calendar, and schedule a promotional campaign.

RIDE Day participation data shows that nearly 30 percent take a course and earn a motorcycle license within 12 months of attending.

RIDE Day host sites receive a complete participant database so they can contact riders after the event about upcoming courses. Eastman says the MSF promotions can help training sites fill remaining RiderCourses and increase public awareness of those training sites.

RIDE Day participation data shows that nearly 30 percent take a course and earn a motorcycle license within 12 months of attending. Another 24 percent say they are still likely to take a course and earn their license.

Contact Corey Eastman at (949) 202-6529 or CEastman@MSF-USA.org for more information.