Honda’s TRX90X returns for the 2026 model year

The StaffJanuary 14, 2026

Honda recently announced the return of its popular TRX90X sport ATV for the 2026 model year, a popular choice for introducing youths to off-road riding for more than three decades.

Honda’s TRX90X has been a popular choice for introducing youths to off-road riding for more than 30 years. (Photos: Honda)

The compact ATV has played a huge role in introducing young riders to off-road riding. With its approachable performance, reliability, and build quality, Honda says the TRX90 is the perfect entry-level machine that opens the door for young off-road enthusiasts.

“The TRX90X represents what Honda is all about — building products that create lifelong riders,” says Colin Miller, manager of public relations at American Honda. “It’s reliable, fun, and confidence-inspiring, making it the perfect first step into the world of powersports.”

Designed to inspire confidence from the first ride, the TRX90X is a blend of approachability, safety, and reliability that Honda says parents can trust. From its durable chassis and smooth, manageable power delivery to its proven ease of use, the TRX90X is an ideal entry-level youth ATV that can spark a lifelong passion for riding.

  • Color: Red
  • MSRP: $3,549
  • Available: January
  • Info

Tags
