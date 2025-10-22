DealersDistributors/AftermarketHarley-DavidsonLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Harley dealer celebrates podium finishes in the Bagger Racing League championship

The StaffOctober 22, 2025

Hayes Powersports is celebrating a strong season with Suburban Motors Harley-Davidson’s 2025 Road Racing Team after its sponsored riders scored podium finishes across all three Bagger Racing League classes.

Riders Jake Masters, Cody Gilmore, and Brendan Foley employed Hayes Alpha brake calipers to outperform competitors in Pro Stock Bagger, Bagger GP, and Super Street Bagger classes. (Photos: Hayes Powersports)

Riders Jake Masters, Cody Gilmore, and Brendan Foley employed Hayes Alpha brake calipers to outperform competitors in Pro Stock Bagger, Bagger GP, and Super Street Bagger, demonstrating the performance and reliability of the company’s braking systems in race conditions.

“For years, these products were only available as OEM components, but now the same brakes our racers use are available to the public. Hayes takes pride in what they do and always supports us—it’s been a great partnership,” — Joe Houpt, owner of Suburban Motors Harley-Davidson.

Hayes President and CEO Philip Malliet said partnerships like Suburban Harley’s team help the company test and refine its technology.

“We take our sponsorships seriously and see them as an opportunity to validate our products in demanding, real-world environments,” Malliet says. “Our racers are experts in performance, and their feedback helps us make better products for every rider.”

Hayes says partnerships like Suburban Harley’s team help the company test and refine its technology. The brand has supported the dealership’s race team for 12 years.

Hayes Product Manager Travis Koeppen added that the collaboration showcases the company’s “Race to Road” approach—developing technology on the track that transitions to the street and its customers.

“Suburban Harley has a long reputation for excellence, and it’s rewarding to see our products help their riders perform safely and competitively,” Koeppen said.

Hayes Powersports, a division of Hayes Performance Systems, engineers high-performance braking systems for powersports, bicycle, and industrial markets.

