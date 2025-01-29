Looking to improve your F&I, management, and customer experiences? Revvable will host a Q&A with the “guru of finance and insurance,” Rob Greenwald, on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 1-3 pm at their AIMExpo booth (#3112). According to Greenwald, this powersports twist on the fireside chats of old will be reminiscent of presidential chats with FDR and Reagan.

Noted industry trainer and F&I expert, Rob Greenwald, will be holding a “fireside chat” at Revvable’s AIMExpo booth on Thursday, Feb. 6.

Revvable will provide energy drinks and s’mores to all attendees to get amped up and enjoy the interactions. Bring your questions and an open mind to help improve your store’s performance and profitability. Greenwald will be interacting with the audience and having discussions to help improve your bottom line and become a better operator in today’s challenging market.

Greenwald and his company, PowerSport Solution, have trained and influenced countless people in finance and insurance, management and sales departments over the three decades they’ve been in business.

Revvable is excited to host and sponsor this event as they are focused on helping dealers make more money and increase efficiency. Revvable turns incomplete credit apps into real opportunities and saves your F&I team hours of manual data entry.