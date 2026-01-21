Klock Werks adds Fergen to lead magnetic phone mounts brand

Klock Werks recently announced the appointment of Chad Fergen to lead its iOmounts division, where he will head the company’s magnetic phone mounts brand.

Chad Fergen now leads Klock Werks iOmounts division. (Photo: Klock Werks)

Fergen’s experience spans production, product development, and business growth. He will work closely with a team to drive awareness and expand the brand’s footprint. The team will be attending a number of events and trade shows throughout 2026, kicking off with the Black Hills Stock Show later in January.

Formerly a sales account manager at Falcon Plastics, Fergen worked with multiple major brands, he brings a strong background in manufacturing-driven business marketing. His experience extends into metal and fabrication through his time on the vendor side with Counter Parts Fabrication, giving him hands-on knowledge of how products are built, sourced, and scaled.

Fergen also brings automotive experience from his time as a manager at Sturdevant’s Auto Parts, along with a personal passion for drag racing and building classic cars, experience that aligns naturally with Klock Werks’ overarching performance-driven mindset found at the core of iOmounts products.

“Chad’s attention to details, ability to connect with people and introspective look at manufacturing and design all aid our phone mounting system goals,” stated Brian Klock. “Phone Mounts by Design is the future and where iOmounts originated. I am looking forward to what 2026 has in store.”

“I’m excited to join the iOmounts division here at Klock Werks,” Fergen adds. “iOmounts is a product I’ve known and used personally for years, and I’ve seen firsthand how strong and versatile the system is.”