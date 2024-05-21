Ryan Stutzman replaces retiring George Afremow as SEMA CFO

Ryan Stutzman is joining the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) as chief financial officer, effective May 22. Stutzman will be based at SEMA’s headquarters in Diamond Bar, California.

Stutzman replaces current vice president and chief financial officer, George Afremow, who will retire after 12 years with SEMA in June.

Ryan Stutzman is joining the Specialty Equipment Market Association as chief financial officer. (Photo: SEMA)

Stutzman is a strategic and results-driven executive with over a decade of experience leading financial teams and enhancing company performance in both public and private sectors. His expertise spans various financial operations, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic planning, and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems integration, which he has managed across various industries.

“In our search for a new CFO, we sought a leader not only with robust financial acumen but one with strong integrity, who is committed to protecting and furthering the cause of the aftermarket industry,” says SEMA President and CEO Mike Spagnola. “We are delighted to have found a great fit in Ryan.”

In his new role, Stutzman will oversee the association’s day-to-day finance, investment relations, and accounting activities, including the Performance Racing Industry (PRI). Stutzman will also play a pivotal role in selecting and implementing company-wide systems, enhancing SEMA’s business relationship with its members.

Stutzman joins SEMA from Cherokee Chemical Co., Inc., where he significantly enhanced the company’s financial performance and market position. He led the successful reorganization of the finance department and managed over a dozen strategic mergers and acquisitions, driving substantial growth and profitability.

“I’m excited to join the association at such an important time for the aftermarket,” says Stutzman. “SEMA members are on the forefront of change and driving innovation, and I’m looking forward to supporting them as we shape the future of the industry.”

SEMA, founded in 1963, represents the $51.8 billion specialty-aftermarket industry. The industry provides appearance, performance, comfort, convenience and technology products for passenger and recreational vehicles.