‘A lot of pent up demand to reconnect in person’: SEMA official

The 2021 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show has opened, officially kicking off with an industry breakfast featuring some of the hottest new products and special guest Jay Leno teasing a customized Mustang built for musician Keith Urban. With more than 1,300 exhibiting companies and 51,000 buyers confirmed to date, this year’s SEMA Show — which runs through Nov. 5 — marks the first full-facility event to take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center since the pandemic.

“There is a lot of pent-up demand to reconnect in person,” said SEMA VP of Events Tom Gattuso. “Buyers are excited to see what’s new in the industry, and manufacturers are anxious to showcase what they’ve been working on for the past two years. The energy and passion on the Show floor is tremendous.”

SEMA 2021

Exhibitors wasted no time to showcase their new products and make industry announcements, as customers enthusiastically navigated the convention center seeking to develop new partnerships and strengthen existing ones.

“We believe in the value of the SEMA Show and are excited to see our industry colleagues for the first time in two years,” said OPTIMA Batteries Director of Marketing Cameron Douglass. “We’re thrilled we were able to bring the excitement of the OUSCI race to the Show and have already reconnected with many of our buyers, distributors and partners, setting the stage for a great week.”

To help visitors stay on top of trends and opportunities, the SEMA Show includes a dedicated “SEMA Electrified” area where new innovations and cutting-edge technology took center stage. Located in the new West Hall, SEMA Electrified includes electric vehicles and products designed for modifying electric vehicles or converting vehicles to electric power. Nearby, an expanded “SEMA Overland Experience” highlights another new profit center for aftermarket businesses. Whether it is rooftop tents, awnings, portable kitchen systems and related products on display, SEMA Overland Experience helps businesses visualize and see the opportunities in the extreme.

Other SEMA Show highlights include the largest collection of Chip Foose-built vehicles featured in a special corral that highlights some of the most influential and important vehicles created at Foose Design; a display of over 50 off-road racing vehicles ranging from motorcycles to trophy trucks in SCORE’s “Baja 1000 Experience”; an exclusive West Coast Customs Edition wide body kit on a Dodge Charger and a Dodge Challenger in the West Coast Customs Experience; and interactive driving demos in the Hoonigan Burnyard Bash and the “Ford Out Front” experience.

“This is something we haven’t been able to do for almost two years and we wouldn’t miss the opportunity to connect with manufacturers and others at SEMA 2021,” said Daryl Sampson, Turn 14 Distribution Vice President of Marketing. “We’ve upped our participation this year and all three of our booths have received a tremendous response already, and we’re looking forward to a productive and memorable week.”